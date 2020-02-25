ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
This week on 60 Minutes: Anderson Cooper talks with Bernie Sanders about the state of his campaign, Scott Pelley reports on the search for justice for victims of MH17 and jazz prodigy Matthew Whitaker shows off his extraordinary musical talent.
Bernie Sanders on being the Democratic front-runner and taking on Donald Trump
The long pursuit of justice for victims of MH17, the passenger jet shot down over Ukraine
Meet the blind piano player who's so good, scientists are studying him
Remembering 60 Minutes producer Katy Textor
60 Minutes producer explains the evolution of the story on MH17
Jazz musicians Matthew Whitaker and Davell Crawford jam out
