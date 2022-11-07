Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

11/6/2022: Angry in America, Buses from the Border, Ready or Not
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Social media's role in America's polarized political climate

Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system

Preppers in 2022: Stocking up and skilling up for extreme catastrophes

Helping asylum seekers in New York City

Social media ethicist says regulation goes beyond moderating content

Recalling the words of Abe Lincoln as election day approaches

