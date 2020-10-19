Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
This week on 60 Minutes: Alexey Navalny describes being poisoned; Dr. Anthony Fauci on his media restrictions, Trump contracting COVID, masks, voting and more; And the COVID flight from Hell.
Fauci admits administration has restricted his media appearances, says he's not surprised Trump got COVID
"My job is to not be afraid" Alexey Navalny vows to keep fighting
What might the next year of the pandemic be like?
