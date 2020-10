Next Sunday on 60 Minutes: The Candidates – in what has become a quadrennial tradition, we'll have revealing, provocative conversations with the two major-party candidates for president.

As the campaign trail winds to its end, I'll be at the White House with questions for President Trump. And Norah O'Donnell interviews former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware. We'll also have some time with their running mates, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.