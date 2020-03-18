Ibuprofen does not worsen coronavirus symptoms, doctor says

Ibuprofen does not increase symptoms of the coronavirus, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus said Wednesday. Concern over the use of the anti-inflammatory drug started after the health minister of France warned people with coronavirus not to use it over the weekend.

"It's just not true. It is okay to take Tylenol, it is okay to take ibuprofen. There is no association with severity in symptoms or outcome to the virus," Agus said on "CBS This Morning."

Agus did warn against myths that say herbs, supplements or vitamins help prevent the coronavirus.

"There is no data that any of them work," he said. "What I don't want people to do is take one of them and go into a more high-risk behavior because they say, 'Hey, I'm protected because I'm taking X or I'm taking Y.' I want them to realize that social distancing, while it's not sexy and it doesn't come as a pill in a bottle, it is the only thing that really works against this horrible virus."

The doctor also debunked a myth that says if you hold your breath for 10 seconds and don't experience any discomfort, that's a sign that you're not sick.

"It's not true," Agus said. "It is totally unfortunately made up."

Other myths about the virus have been debunked by the World Health Organization.