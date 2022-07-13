Teen's unusual "I voted" sticker with a big head and six legs has 93% of votes in design contest

Ulster County Board of Elections in New York recently opened its second annual "I voted" sticker design contest, asking locals to create their own logos for those election day stickers.

One design by a 14-year-old stands out among the rest. Hudson Rowan drew a big head with kooky, red eyes and a pink and purple face. The head has no body, just six turquoise crab-like legs. Yes, you read that description correctly.

People can now go to the county's board of elections website and vote for their favorite stickers. Among the six finalists are a sticker of an American bald eagle, an image of a Capitol building, and a woman holding up an "I voted" sign.

Oh, and there's Rowan's, which has had 93% of the vote since Monday morning.

Yes, Rowan's unconventional sticker has 172,575 out of 184,582 votes as of Wednesday morning. Some of the the other designs, created by fellow teens, have zero to 3% of the vote.

Rowan, who is from Marbletown, New York, has gained widespread attention for his design. He even created an Instagram for it. "I made the Colorful Head spider leg creature thing," the bio reads. "Thank you all for all the support!! It means so much to me!"

The Ulster County Government shared a news story about Rowan's design on Twitter. "We [love] that our countywide youth 'I voted' sticker design contest is garnering so much attention this year! We hope our civic engagement campaign will inspire even more youth-oriented initiatives in elections offices across the country!" they wrote.

The contest will go on throughout July, and the winning sticker design will be distributed to voters who participate in the November 8, 2022 election across Ulster County, according to the board of elections.

As of now, Rowan's design appears to be a shoo-in. While his unique design is unexpected, some think that it will lead to higher voter turnout.

"We all laugh, but this sticker alone might unironically increase voter turnout in Ulster County. This is a gem of a collectible," one Twitter user wrote.

"Hudson's mom said he's hyped his sticker is winning," said Ashley Dittus, the county's Democratic election commissioner. She also said she pledges to print the one with the most votes.

CBS News has reached out to the board of elections and Rowan, and is awaiting response.