Hurricane Hilary path and timeline: Here's when and where the storm is projected to hit California

Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit Southern California with heavy rainfall as early as this weekend after it makes its way up Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across portions of Baja California through Sunday night, with the possibility of flash flooding.

There will likely be "damaging wind gusts," especially at higher elevations, in the area, and swells along the coast, Greg Postel, a hurricane and storm specialist at the Weather Channel, told CBS News.

Where is Hurricane Hilary's projected path?

As of Thursday afternoon, Hurricane Hilary was located about 475 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, approaching "major hurricane" status, NHC forecasted.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 14 mph, with a turn toward the northwest expected Friday morning, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest and north on Saturday, according to the center.

NOAA

When will Hurricane Hilary hit the coast of California?

The center of the storm will approach the Baja California peninsula over the weekend, NHC said.

The storm, which is not expected to be a hurricane by the time it reaches California, is set to impact the southwestern U.S. with heavy rainfall starting Friday through early next week, "peaking on Sunday and Monday," according to the National Hurricane Center.

"It is rare —indeed nearly unprecedented in the modern record— to have a tropical system like this move through Southern California," Postel told CBS News.

The storm is likely to produce landslides and mudslides in certain areas recently burned by wildfires, and storm surges along parts of the southern Baja Peninsula and of the Gulf of California coast, the Weather Channel reports.