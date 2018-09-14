Hurricane Florence webcams from along the East Coast

Hurricane Florence is slamming the shores of North Carolina and South Carolina, bringing potentially catastrophic flooding to the region. According to the National Hurricane Center, Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Through 90 mph winds and pelting rain, social media users continue to live stream coverage of views outside their homes and businesses. Here are some of the live cams from around the internet and their views of the storm.

North Carolina coast

Via YouTube user StormChasingVideo

The YouTube user behind this video feed says the shots rotate every few minutes to different camera locations in North Carolina.

North Carolina's Outer Banks

Via YouTube user Twiddy & Company Vacation Rentals

This oceanfront webcam provides views of the beach from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

North Carolina coast

Via YouTube user BroadwaveLiveCams

According to the description, this live broadcast switches between various cameras along the North Carolina coastline.

Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina

Via YouTube user CG Webcam Streaming

This webcam provides views from Salty's Surf Shop, next to the Ocean Isle Beach Pier.

Charleston, South Carolina

Via YouTube user South Carolina Coastal Conservation League

The South Carolina Coastal Conservation League maintains this webcam on Charleston Harbor.

Apex, North Carolina



Via YouTube user Town of Apex

The town of Apex, near Raleigh, is about 150 miles inland from the coast.

Atlantic Ocean off North Carolina coast

Explore Oceans - Frying Pan Tower

Frying Pan Tower is a former light station for the U.S. Coast Guard located 34 miles off the North Carolina coast. Now privately owned, the tower hosts visitors for diving and even overnight visits.

Several news networks and hundreds of thousands of viewers on YouTube watched scenes of the tower's flag being battered and ripped to shreds as Hurricane Florence moved in Thursday.

The tower cameras were knocked offline from Hurricane Florence for a time Friday morning, but are now broadcasting a collection of prior recordings.

