Chef José Andrés on a mission to bring thousands of meals to the Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas — Chef José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen delivers meals after natural disasters, has taken his mission to a remote island cut off by Hurricane Dorian. CBS News went with Andrés to Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas.

Andres took off from Nassau with a helicopter full of so much water and food that some of it was in his lap.

"We are going to deliver 7,400 meals. But for me, this is half of what we are supposed to be doing already," he said.

When he landed in Green Turtle Cay, people were waiting. On the island of just 550 people, it looked as though most every structure was damaged or destroyed. People said they have no power, and they need help.

Chef José Andrés delivers food and water to people stranded after Hurricane Dorian. CBS News

From there, Andrés headed for Treasure Cay. A woman at the community center told the chef what they need for the community of roughly 1,500 people.

"What we need is pasta, pasta sauce, can goods, rice, grits, shelf stable," she said.

Before leaving, volunteer fireman Greg Johnson gave CBS News an assessment on the conditions there.

"At this point we are on our own and the U.S. is the only place that is helping us," he said.

Thursday night, a research ship with 20,000 meals, and food to make more than that, is on it's way, hired by the chef and his team of humanitarian cooks from World Central Kitchen, who are a mission to give hope with food.

