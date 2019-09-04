Hurricane Dorian: How José Andrés is helping the Bahamas

As soon as Hurricane Dorian finally left the Bahamas, they arrived, hundreds of ham-and-cheese sandwiches at hand.

World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization led by chef José Andrés, was one of the first aid organizations to arrive in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas. On Tuesday, Andrés and his team flew by helicopter to the Abaco Islands, where they aim to deliver thousands of meals in the days to come.

Although he became famous for his avant-garde cooking, Andrés is now making his name in disaster relief. Since its founding in 2010, World Central Kitchen has served meals in the wake of natural disasters around the world. "60 Minutes" was with the organization in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

"The problem was the urgency of now," Andrés told Anderson Cooper in 2017. "It's a very simple thing when you're a cook. When you're hungry, you gather the food, you gather your helpers, you begin cooking, and then you start feeding people."

Andrés and his team of volunteers made more than 100,000 meals a day in Puerto Rico. In the Bahamas, Andrés told "60 Minutes" Overtime that current relief efforts are aided by the fact that the islands are smaller. In Puerto Rico, the damage was widespread, and much of it occurred inland, which was more difficult to access.