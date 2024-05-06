Hunter College protesters descend on Met Gala, several arrests made. Here's the latest

Protesters thwarted in attempt to get to Met Gala, NYPD makes at least 2 dozen arrests Protesters thwarted in attempt to get to Met Gala, NYPD makes at least 2 dozen arrests 01:31

NEW YORK -- Protesters supporting Palestinians departed Hunter College at around 6 p.m. on Monday and started making their way toward the Met Gala.

Several hundred started gathering at Hunter at 4:30 p.m. and then started the trek north to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where many celebrities and fans were in attendance for fashion's biggest night of the year.

According to CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram, the protesters initially stopped at 80th Street and Madison Avenue, where they were chanting "shut it down" and blocking the intersection. The group tried to get closer to the museum through Central Park, but several access points were shut down due to the Met Gala, Chopper 2's Dan Rice reported.

Members of the NYPD were on the scene and at least two dozen arrests were made. Police said earlier they were prepared for any demonstrations outside the Met Gala.

The protesters at times clashed with police and even pro-Israel supporters on Madison Avenue and in Central Park, just outside of the massive police perimeter.

During the demonstrations, a historical memorial for soldiers in Central Park was vandalized and an American flag was burned, as protestors marched with flares trying to disrupt the Met Gala.

The protest eventually dissipated near Manhattan's Grand Army Plaza about a mile away.

Hunter College goes fully remote

The school made the announcement earlier Monday due to the ongoing protests.

Because the demonstrations are designed to be on the move, the school's administrators said they were not sure how many protesters would gather outside Hunter and for how long.

Earlier, police officers put barricades in place outside Hunter College's entrance on East 68th Street and Lexington Avenue. Starting at 3 p.m. Monday, when the fully remote approach took effect, students exited the campus in a large wave because a decision was made to cancel late afternoon and evening classes.

Hunter College said all security measures that are being taken are out of an abundance of caution. Campus law enforcement told CBS New York it's better to be prepared with too much rather than too little.

Some students confused by switch to fully remote learning

Students said they learned of the change to online learning by email and text. Some said the announcement took them by surprise.

"I didn't even know that the protest was going to be happening today," sophomore Hannah Miller said. "So this is my last class for the day."

"I have a class at 6 p.m. and they basically canceled it and I have an exam next week, so it's preparation for exam," freshman Vilen Kim said. "I spend my time, I spend my money doing everything to get here and pay for the tuition and everything and they just canceled my class for no reason."