Air Force football player Hunter Brown dies at 21 after suffering "medical emergency" on his way to class

A player on the U.S. Air Force Academy football team died on Monday after suffering "a medical emergency" on his way to class, the school confirmed. The cadet, identified as Hunter Brown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was 21 years old.

Brown joined the Air Force Academy after graduating in May 2021 from its Preparatory School, which offers a 10-month training program for prospective cadets, the academy said in a news release confirming his death. He was pursuing a degree in management with a minor in French and played for two seasons as an offensive lineman on the academy's football team.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the superintendent at the academy, in a statement. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet.

C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.#NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/amPlznZqTC — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) January 10, 2023

The school said Brown was leaving his dormitory to attend class on Monday when he "experienced a medical emergency" and could not be resuscitated by first responders who were called "immediately" to the scene to attempt "life saving measures." A specific cause of death has not been released. The academy, located near Colorado Springs, said it will coordinate with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to conduct an investigation, which is "standard protocol" for any on-base death involving a military member.

Troy Calhoun, the head football coach for the Falcons, praised Brown in a statement, calling him "a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate."

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," said Calhoun. "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."