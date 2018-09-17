Hugh Jackman, director Jason Reitman, Candice Bergen, and "The Band’s Visit" composer David Yazbek to appear at "An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live"

Actor Hugh Jackman and director Jason Reitman, of the new film "The Front Runner"; Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud of the series "Murphy Brown," and David Yazbek, the Tony Award-winning composer of Broadway's "The Band's Visit," have been named featured guests for "An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live," an immersive event to be held at The Town Hall in New York City on Oct. 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Presented by Chubb, the 90-minute ticketed event will capture the essence of "CBS Sunday Morning" in an informative, engaging theater setting, hosted by Jane Pauley and featuring the correspondents of the #1 Sunday morning news program, in conversation with top newsmakers from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, the arts, science, technology, politics and culture.

Additional guests and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. (Click here to purchase tickets.)

CBSX

Jackman and Reitman will be on hand to discuss their new drama, "The Front Runner," which follows the rise and fall of former Sen. Gary Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters in a run for the White House in 1988 until his candidacy was upended by tabloid revelations of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice.

Thirty years since the critically-acclaimed "Murphy Brown" premiered, and 20 years since it concluded, this revival reunites the multiple-Emmy Award-winning Bergen (also an executive producer), with multiple-Emmy Award-winning series creator/executive producer Diane English and original series co-stars Ford, Regalbuto and Shaud. They will talk about the series' return to TV in the current charged political environment. ("Murphy Brown" premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 on CBS.)

Yazbek will share insight into his award-winning work on Broadway, and be joined by a special performance from the production of the musical, "The Band's Visit."

There will also be a "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondents' panel, where they'll discuss their favorite moments from the broadcast.

"An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning Live" is the first in a series of events to be produced by CBS Experiences, a new division of the CBS Corporation focused on expanding the reach of CBS programming and properties through live, interactive encounters. For more information on CBSX, click here.