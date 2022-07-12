12 rescued, 2 in critical condition after boat capsizes in Hudson River

Two people are in critical condition and at least 10 others suffered injuries after a private boat capsized in the Hudson River, the New York City Fire Department said. One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, FDNY said.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., when the FDNY and New York City Police Department responded to a call of people drowning. Two people were taken out of the water by FDNY and NYPD personnel. One person was taken to Roosevelt Hospital in critical condition and another was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in critical condition, FDNY said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that one person was taken to the hospital for "possible cardiac arrest."

Nine others suffered minor injuries, according to FDNY.

New York Waterways, a private company that operates ferries between New York City and New Jersey, assisted in the rescue, according to a statement from the company.

"Two NY Waterway ferries, the Garden State and the John Stevens, arrived on the scene and their crews rescued 9 passengers from the private boat," the company said.

A rescue boat near a capsized boat in the Hudson River on July 12, 2022. CBS New York

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.