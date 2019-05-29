How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup starts June 7 and continues through the World Cup Final on July 7. France hosts this year's tournament, six hours ahead of the Eastern Time zone in the United States.
How to watch: Live stream and TV channels
Fox has the Women's World Cup broadcast rights in the U.S. All English language matches will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and FS2. Telemundo and Universo will be broadcasting the matches in Spanish. All the channels are available online using fuboTV, where you can sign up for a free trial.
- What: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019
- Where: France
- Date: Friday, June, 7, 2019
- TV channels: Fox, FS1, FS2 (English)
- TV channels: Telemundo, Universo (Spanish)
- Online stream: fuboTV — start a free trial
2019 Women's World Cup group stage game schedule
Here's the full schedule for the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, including how to watch each match on TV. All times are Eastern.
Friday, June 7
- France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. | Paris (FS1)
Saturday, June 8
- Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. | Rennes (FS1)
- Spain vs. South Africa, 12 p.m. | Le Havre (Fox)
- Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. | Reims (Fox)
Sunday, June 9
- Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m. | Valenciennes (FS1)
- Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m. | Grenoble (FS1)
- England vs. Scotland, 12 p.m. | Nice (Fox)
Monday, June 10
- Argentina vs. Japan, 12 p.m. | Paris (FS1)
- Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m. | Montpellier (FS1)
Tuesday, June 11
- New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. | Le Havre (FS1)
- Chile vs. Sweden, 12 p.m. | Rennes (FS1)
- United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. | Reims (Fox)
Wednesday June 12
- Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m | Grenoble (FS1)
- Germany vs. Spain, 12 p.m. | Valenciennes (Fox)
- France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. | Nice (Fox)
Thursday, June 13
- Australia vs. Brazil, 12 p.m. | Montpellier (Fox)
- South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. | Paris (Fox)
Friday, June 14
- Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. | Rennes (FS1)
- Jamaica vs. Italy, 12 p.m. | Reims (Fox)
- England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. | Le Havre (Fox)
Saturday, June 15
- Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. | Valenciennes (Fox)
- Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. | Grenoble (FS2)
Sunday, June 16
Monday, June 17
- South Africa vs. Germany, 12 p.m. | Montpellier (Fox)
- China vs. Spain, 12 p.m. | Le Havre (FS1)
- Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. | Rennes (Fox)
- South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. | Reims (Fox)
Tuesday, June 18
- Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m | Grenoble (FS2)
- Italy vs. Brazil 3 p.m. | Valenciennes (FS1)
Wednesday, June 19
Thursday, June 20
- Netherlands vs. Canada, 12 p.m. | Reims (Fox)
- Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 12 p.m. | Montpellier (FS1)
- United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. | Le Havre (Fox)
- Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. | Rennes (FS1)