How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup starts June 7 and continues through the World Cup Final on July 7. France hosts this year's tournament, six hours ahead of the Eastern Time zone in the United States.

How to watch: Live stream and TV channels

Fox has the Women's World Cup broadcast rights in the U.S. All English language matches will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and FS2. Telemundo and Universo will be broadcasting the matches in Spanish. All the channels are available online using fuboTV, where you can sign up for a free trial.

What: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Where: France

France Date: Friday, June, 7, 2019

Friday, June, 7, 2019 TV channels: Fox, FS1, FS2 (English)

Fox, FS1, FS2 (English) TV channels: Telemundo, Universo (Spanish)

Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) Online stream: fuboTV — start a free trial

2019 Women's World Cup group stage game schedule

Here's the full schedule for the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, including how to watch each match on TV. All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 7

France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. | Paris (FS1)

Saturday, June 8

Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. | Rennes (FS1)

Spain vs. South Africa, 12 p.m. | Le Havre (Fox)

Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. | Reims (Fox)

Sunday, June 9

Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m. | Valenciennes (FS1)

Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m. | Grenoble (FS1)

England vs. Scotland, 12 p.m. | Nice (Fox)

Monday, June 10

Argentina vs. Japan, 12 p.m. | Paris (FS1)

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m. | Montpellier (FS1)

Tuesday, June 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. | Le Havre (FS1)

Chile vs. Sweden, 12 p.m. | Rennes (FS1)

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. | Reims (Fox)

Wednesday June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m | Grenoble (FS1)

Germany vs. Spain, 12 p.m. | Valenciennes (Fox)

France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. | Nice (Fox)

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs. Brazil, 12 p.m. | Montpellier (Fox)

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. | Paris (Fox)



Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. | Rennes (FS1)

Jamaica vs. Italy, 12 p.m. | Reims (Fox)

England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. | Le Havre (Fox)



Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. | Valenciennes (Fox)

| Valenciennes (Fox) Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. | Grenoble (FS2)



Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. | Nice (FS1)

United States vs. Chile, 12 p.m. | Paris (Fox)



Monday, June 17

South Africa vs. Germany, 12 p.m. | Montpellier (Fox)

China vs. Spain, 12 p.m. | Le Havre (FS1)



Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. | Rennes (Fox)



South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. | Reims (Fox)



Tuesday, June 18

Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m | Grenoble (FS2)

Italy vs. Brazil 3 p.m. | Valenciennes (FS1)

Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. | Nice (FS1)

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. | Paris (FS2)

Thursday, June 20