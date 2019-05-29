Everything you need to know about the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in Paris, France, on June 7, marking the first time the country has hosted the tournament. The U.S. team is currently the favorite to win the title for the second consecutive year.

The tournament, which is held every four years, has two stages: the group stage and the knockout stage. In the group stage, each of the 24 teams are broken into six groups where they play one match against their group opponents, tallying three points for a win and one for a draw.

The top 16 teams advance to the knockout stage, a traditional single-elimination bracket format played until one winner remains.

Alex Morgan celebrates with Megan Rapinoe on April 4, 2019 in Commerce City, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo / Getty

2019 Women's World Cup Groups and favorites

Here are each of the groups and teams playing in the 2019 Women's World Cup. The parenthetical number next to each team is their world rank, according to FIFA. All matches will be broadcast on FOX and FS1. All times Eastern.



Group A

1. France (4)

2. Norway (12)

3. South Korea (14)

4. Nigeria (38)

Group favorite: France

Group A match schedule

France vs. South Korea – June 7 at 3 p.m.

Norway vs. Nigeria – June 8 at 3 p.m.

Nigeria vs. South Korea – June 12 at 9 a.m.

France vs. Norway – June 12 at 3 p.m.

Nigeria vs. France – June 17 at 3 p.m.

South Korea vs. Norway – June 17 at 3 p.m.

Group B

1. Germany (2)

2. Spain (13)

3. China (16)

4. South Africa (49)

Group favorite: Germany

Group B match schedule

Germany vs. China – June 8 at 9 a.m.



Spain vs. South Africa – June 8 at 12 p.m.

Germany vs. Spain – June 12 at 12 p.m.

South Africa vs. China – June 13 at 3 p.m.

South Africa vs. Germany – June 17 at 12 p.m.

China vs. Spain – June 17 at 12 p.m.

Group C

1. Italy (15)

2. Brazil (10)

3. Australia (6)

4. Jamaica (53)

Group favorite: Australia

Group C match schedule

Australia vs. Italy – June 9 at 7 a.m.

Brazil vs. Jamaica – June 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Australia vs. Brazil – June 13 at 12 p.m.

Jamaica vs. Italy – June 14 at 12 p.m.

Jamaica vs. Australia – June 18 at 3 p.m.

Italy vs. Brazil – June 18 at 3 p.m.

Group D

1. England (3)

2. Scotland (20)

3. Argentina (37)

4. Japan (7)

Group favorite: England

Group D match schedule

England vs. Scotland – June 9 at 12 p.m.

Argentina vs. Japan – June 10 at 12 p.m.

Japan vs. Scotland – June 14 at 9 a.m.

England vs. Argentina – June 14 at 3 p.m.

Japan vs. England – June 19 at 3 p.m.

Scotland vs. Argentina – June 19 at 3 p.m.

Group E

1. Netherlands (8)

2. Canada (5)

3. New Zealand (19)

4. Cameroon (46)

Group favorite: Netherlands

Group E match schedule

Canada vs. Cameroon – June 10 at 3 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Netherlands – June 11 at 9 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Cameroon – June 15 at 9 a.m.

Canada vs. New Zealand – June 15 at 3 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Canada – June 20 at 12 p.m.

Cameroon vs. New Zealand – June 20 at 12 p.m.

Group F

1. Sweden (9)

2. United States (1)

3. Chile (39)

4. Thailand (34)



Group favorite: United States

Group F match schedule

Chile vs. Sweden – June 11 at 12 p.m.

United States vs. Thailand – June 11 at 3 p.m.

Sweden vs. Thailand – June 16 at 9 a.m

United States vs. Chile – June 16 at 12 p.m.

United States vs. Sweden – June 20 at 3 p.m.

Thailand vs. Chile – June 20 at 3 p.m.



Qualifying for the Knockout Stage

The Winner and runner-up from each of the six groups automatically advance to the knockout stage round of 16. The remaining four teams are selected by the next-highest point totals in the following groupings: A-C-D, B-E-F, C-D-E and A-B-F. There are eight tiebreakers for each of the third-place teams ranging from number of goals scored, number of goals allowed and fouls accumulated. If two teams are dead even after all tiebreakers, lots are drawn to determine which advances.

Opening ceremonies

Before host country France plays South Korea in the first match, French singer-songwriter Jain will perform in front of the fans at Parc des Princes in Paris. The 27-year old has released two albums and a few top-10 hits on the European charts.

FIFA Women's World Cup Mascot - ettie

Like the Olympics, part of the buzz around a World Cup event is the mascot. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup mascot is named ettie, intentionally spelled with a lowercase "e."

FIFA describes ettie as a young chicken with a passion for life and football. The yellow chicken is described as the daughter of Footix – the blue and red rooster who was the mascot for the 2018 World Cup, also held in France.