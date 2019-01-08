How to watch "Crisis in the Middle East: Fears of War"

President Trump announced more "punishing economic sanctions" against Iran Wednesday, but also said the U.S. wants peace following the Iranian missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases that house U.S. forces. The president said there were no casualties when more than a dozen ballistic missiles struck the Al Asad and Erbil bases. Iran's attack came in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed its top general, Qassem Soleimani, last week.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, CBSN will take an in-depth look at how the U.S. and other players in the region are reacting. The one-hour special "Crisis in the Middle East: Fears of War" will include "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell's interview with Vice President Mike Pence, correspondent Elizabeth Palmer's interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and correspondent Holly Williams' interview with Iranian General Abdul Karim Khalid, as well as expert analysis.

