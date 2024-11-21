How to watch "48 Hours" episodes: Livestream options

You don't have to wait until the weekend to watch your favorite true-crime show. "48 Hours" is available to binge-watch anywhere – at any time.

"48 Hours" invites you to join them as they investigate and report on intriguing crime and justice cases throughout the year via the new "48 Hours" TV (FAST) channel, which features a mix of over 500 episodes – both from the archives and new cases – from the show's vast library.

Watch popular hour-long episodes like "The Tiger King Mystery," "Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night," "The Final Hours of Cayley Mandadi" and more. Throughout the week, "48 Hours" also features special themed events such as Houses of Horror, Hollywood Mysteries, Wrongful Convictions, and more.

"We are excited to expand the 48 HOURS offering and package episodes in ways that will appeal to both longtime fans as well as new viewers who have just discovered this powerhouse series," said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, calling it the "the iron horse of the true crime genre."

How to stream "48 Hours" 24/7

There are several ways to watch "48 Hours" on your phone, tablet, desktop or TV, including:

The live player above or here

Pluto TV

Paramount+

You can always watch "48 Hours" on CBSNews.com or via the CBS News app here. Find the live stream and other latest videos and stories on the "48 Hours" homepage.

"48 HOURS brings you the very best of true-crime documentaries with our deep reporting and taut, smart storytelling. We follow a case from the crime scene to the courtroom with edge-of-your-seat suspense and intrigue every step of the way. It's why our fans tell us that once they start watching a 48 HOURS episode, they can't stop," said "48 Hours" executive producer Judy Tygard. "We're also known for our empathy and integrity. While killers often capture headlines, 48 HOURS puts victims and their families at the heart of every episode. The 48 HOURS team can't wait for new fans to discover us."

"48 Hours" airs on Saturdays at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. See the latest schedule here.