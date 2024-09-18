How much will an $850,000 mortgage cost per month?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monthly mortgage payments on an $850,000 loan could soon become much cheaper. Getty Images

Even though mortgage interest rates surged in recent years, they did little to drop home values. Instead, home prices have remained steady and even grown in many parts of the country. Now, with a major cut to the federal funds rate already issued and additional ones possible for the months ahead, prices could rise again as sellers try to take advantage of a wider pool of buyers. Homes that had been priced in the $700,000 range, for example, could now be around $800,000 or $850,000. And homes priced at $1 million or more are already growing.

Understanding this reality, then, buyers should start preparing for higher home prices now. One of the best ways to do so is by calculating the potential monthly costs of a mortgage loan. Below, we'll detail what an $850,000 mortgage will cost per month – and what it could look like if interest rates decline as anticipated.

How much will a $850,000 mortgage cost per month?

The average mortgage rate on a 30-year mortgage dropped to 6.15% this week, the lowest it's been in two years (September 2022). But with rate cuts possible for November and when the Fed meets again in December that rate could fall again before the year ends – assuming lenders don't start pricing in a series of presumed rate cuts to come.

Here's what an $850,000 mortgage loan would cost per month at the rate available today, assuming the conventional 20% down payment ($170,000), minus any taxes or insurance costs:

30-year mortgage at 6.15% : $4,142.75 per month

: $4,142.75 per month 15-year mortgage at 5.65%: $5,610.44 per month

While today's mortgage rates aren't likely to fall directly in tandem with the federal funds rate, a half a percentage point reduction seems possible now following the Fed's moves this week. Here's what those payments could fall to assuming a half a percentage point reduction between now and January.

30-year mortgage at 5.65%: $3,925.20 per month

$3,925.20 per month 15-year mortgage at 5.15%: $5,430.68 per month

It's important to remember, however, that mortgage interest rates change daily (except for weekends and holidays). And in today's evolving rate climate, these rates could fall even further than many anticipate, thus making an $850,000 mortgage loan even more affordable. So keep an eye on the market and be prepared to lock in a low rate when found.

Other factors to account for

While the above numbers reflect what buyers can expect to pay for an $850,000 mortgage now (and after a rate reduction of half a percentage point), they're not the only factor that should be added in when trying to pinpoint your exact monthly mortgage payment. Specifically, don't forget:

Homeowners insurance: The bank will want their loan protected and you'll want to be insured against theft, damage and injuries. Start shopping around now to find the best deal and consider "bundling" any policy with your car insurance to reduce costs.

The bank will want their loan protected and you'll want to be insured against theft, damage and injuries. Start shopping around now to find the best deal and consider "bundling" any policy with your car insurance to reduce costs. Flood insurance: Depending on where your home is located, the lender may require flood insurance proof before signing off on the loan. So be sure to ask if the home is located in a flood zone and ask if you can assume the existing policy, if applicable.

Depending on where your home is located, the lender may require flood insurance proof before signing off on the loan. So be sure to ask if the home is located in a flood zone and ask if you can assume the existing policy, if applicable. Taxes: Taxes could be paid annually or you can have them divided among your monthly mortgage payments but this could be a significant amount of money to account for so be sure to determine the exact cost before closing, and, ideally, before making a formal offer.

Taxes could be paid annually or you can have them divided among your monthly mortgage payments but this could be a significant amount of money to account for so be sure to determine the exact cost before closing, and, ideally, before making a formal offer. Private mortgage insurance: Don't have enough money to make the conventional 20% down payment? Then you'll have to pay private mortgage insurance, or PMI

The bottom line

The Fed's rate cuts could make the monthly payments on an $850,000 mortgage a lot more affordable, but navigating the current real estate market still requires careful consideration of a range of factors. As interest rates fluctuate and home prices adjust, the market could shift, and potential buyers may want to stay informed about trends but also thoroughly calculate all associated costs during the process. That way, they can make more confident decisions about their path to homeownership.