Houston Texans' Ryan Griffin arrested for public intoxication after punching hotel window

Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin was arrested by Nashville Police Friday night on charges of public intoxication and vandalism, according to police. They said he punched out a hotel window.

According to a statement by the Metropolitan Police Department, Griffin punched a front window at the Hotel Indigo in Nashville, Tennessee, around midnight and his hand and fingers were bleeding.

Security for the hotel followed Griffin after he broke the window, and police say he "appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet." Griffin was stumbling on the sidewalk, nearly walking into traffic, according to local station WKRN.

His bond was set at $1,750 and he was released from jail early Saturday morning.

The 2019 NFL Draft kicked off in Nashville Thursday night. The Texans drafted another tight end — San Diego State's Kahale Warring — less than an hour before the police response.