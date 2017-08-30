Houston's Bush, Hobby airports resuming operations after Hurricane Harvey

Houston's two major airports will resume limited flight operations Wednesday afternoon as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey continue to recede, officials said.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport plan to resume limited service for domestic flights at 4 p.m. CT.

"We will attempt to begin a phased return to service, with full service expected by this weekend," both airports said on Facebook.

The airports cautioned that many roads in Houston remain flooded and said only confirmed ticket holders on scheduled flights should travel to the airport.

"We have good news," said Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District. "The water levels are going down. And that's for the first time in several days."

Nevertheless, many thousands of homes in and around the nation's fourth-largest city were still swamped by the record-breaking deluge of 4 feet of rain and could stay that way for days or weeks. And officials said 911 call centers in the Houston area were still getting more than 1,000 calls an hour from people seeking help.