MLB investigating Astros exec's foul-mouthed comments to female reporters

The Houston Astros lost Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals, but it's drama off the field that's making headlines. Major League Baseball is investigating the expletive-filled celebration of a controversial player that an Astros executive apparently directed to a group of female reporters.

Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein wrote that Astros assistant general manager, Brandon Taubman, turned to the female reporters, one of whom was wearing a domestic violence bracelet, and yelled: "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f— glad we got Osuna!"

During the Astros’ ALCS celebration, assistant GM Brandon Taubman yelled, half a dozen times, to three female reporters, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f——— glad we got Osuna!” On a systemic problem, in Houston and across the league: https://t.co/8zyVwG2Lpo — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) October 22, 2019



He was referring to pitcher Roberto Osuna, picked up by the Astros after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2018 for allegedly assaulting the mother of his young child. The Astros had initially been criticized for acquiring Osuna after he had been accused of domestic violence.

Charges against Osuna were later dropped, but he was found to have violated MLB's domestic violence policy and served a 75-game suspension.

The comments happened in the Astros clubhouse after they clinched the American League pennant, reports "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson. Now the Astros are in "damage control" mode.

The Astros initially said the report was misleading and irresponsible. But other reporters backed up Apstein's account. With pressure mounting, Taubman issued an apology on Tuesday.



"I used inappropriate language for which I am deeply sorry and embarrassed" and "I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions," Taubman said.

Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane also released a statement, saying the team is "committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence."

Astros manager A. J. Hinch, who did not witness the incident, said what happened was uncalled for.

"No one, it doesn't matter if it's a player, coach, manager, any of you members of the media, should ever feel like when you come in our clubhouse that you're gonna be uncomfortable or disrespected," Hinch said.

It's worth noting the reporters did not ask any questions about Osuna, who pitched poorly in the game prior to that. MLB issued a statement after Taubman's apology condemning any action that would minimize the seriousness of domestic violence, and said it would interview those involved in this incident.