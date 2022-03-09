House prepares to vote on $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package, with $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

Washington — The House is moving closer to a vote Wednesday on a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill to keep the federal government open and provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and Eastern European countries, as well as $15.6 billion to assist with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation, which is 2,741 pages, is the culmination of months of bicameral and bipartisan negotiations between top Democratic and Republican appropriators. The details of the package, which funds federal agencies for the remainder of the fiscal year, were released early Wednesday, ahead of the Friday deadline for Congress to pass legislation to avert a partial government shutdown.

To alleviate a potential time crunch in the Senate, the House is also poised to vote on a short-term continuing resolution that will keep government agencies running through March 15 if the omnibus spending bill does not get to President Biden's desk before the end of the week.

The legislation includes $730 billion in nondefense spending, a 6.7% increase over fiscal year 2021, which Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, head of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said is the "largest increase in four years." It also provides $782 billion in defense spending, a 5.6% increase over last year.

Senator Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Appropriations panel, said during the course of negotiations on the deal that he "insisted upon dollar-for-dollar parity for defense and non-defense increases."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the bipartisan deal, saying in a statement it will help to fund Mr. Biden's key domestic priorities.

"This bipartisan agreement will help us address many of the major challenges we face at home and abroad: from COVID-19, to the vicious and immoral attack on Ukraine, to the need to lower costs for hardworking American families," they said.

White House Acting Budget Director Shalanda Young urged Congress to send the legislation to Mr. Biden for his signature "without delay."

"The bipartisan funding bill is proof that both parties can come together to deliver for the American people and advance critical national priorities," she said in a statement. "It will mean historic levels of assistance for the Ukrainian people, a bold new initiative to drive unprecedented progress in curing cancer and other diseases, and more support to keep our communities safe."

Ukraine assistance

The $13.6 billion in support for Ukraine is more than the $10 billion the White House requested from Congress last week to assist Ukraine and European allies in the wake of Russia's invasion.

More than $6.5 billion of the emergency supplemental assistance will go to the Defense Department, while $3.9 billion is for the State Department for humanitarian assistance. The U.S. Agency for International Development will also receive nearly $2.8 billion to provide aid for vulnerable populations in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, while the Justice and Commerce Departments will get smaller sums.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine have caused the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, with more than 2 million fleeing Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the United Nations. The humanitarian crisis and ongoing war, which was launched by Russia two weeks ago, sparked bipartisan calls for the U.S. to bolster its support for Ukraine.

COVID-19 relief

The White House also asked Congress to add $22.5 billion in new spending for the COVID-19 response, though Senate Republicans questioned the need for more money for pandemic relief.

The $15.6 billion — less than the White House's request — provided to assist with managing the pandemic will help procure treatments and vaccines, and assist with the global fight against COVID-19.

More than $10 billion is for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, with most of the money going towards securing oral antivirals, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines, and the rest for development of shots to protect against future variants.

Roughly $4.4 billion of the $15.6 billion provided by lawmakers is for global health to support an initiative to boost vaccinations around the world and focus on therapeutics and medical countermeasures to fight COVID-19.

Other provisions

The sweeping spending packing reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in late 2018, and increases the maximum Pell Grant award by $400.

The bill includes $1 billion for Mr. Biden's new cancer research initiative, known as Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, and provides $3.9 billion in grants to state and local law enforcement, an increase of $506.4 million above fiscal year 2021.

Of the $112.2 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs, $97.5 billion is for veterans medical care, including mental health care, women's health and homelessness assistance.

The bill also instructs the Architect of the Capitol to place a "honorific plaque" on the Capitol's West front honoring law enforcement officers and agencies that responded to the January 6 assault on the Capitol building.