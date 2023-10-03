Who voted to oust McCarthy as speaker? See the final tally of the House roll call

Who could replace Kevin McCarthy as House speaker?

Eight House Republicans and 208 House Democrats voted Tuesday to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — the first time in U.S. history a House speaker has been removed in a no-confidence vote.

The final vote of 216-210 came one day after far-right Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida accused McCarthy of making a "secret side deal" with President Biden on Ukraine aid to get a short-term funding bill passed hours before the government was set to shut down.

Here's what the roll call looked like for House Resolution 757, the measure "declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant."

Which House Republicans voted against McCarthy?

Though McCarthy had the support of most House Republicans, there were enough opponents within his party to cost him the speakership.

"The reason Kevin McCarthy went down today is because nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy," Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida told reporters after the vote.

Eight Republican members, including Gaetz, voted to oust McCarthy. They were:

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee

Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona

Rep. Bob Good of Virginia

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina

Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana

Did any Democrats vote to keep McCarthy as speaker of the House?

All 208 Democrats in attendance voted against McCarthy. Not a single Democrat voted in favor of keeping him as House speaker.

Before the vote, the House Democratic leadership urged their caucus to vote "yes" on the motion to vacate.

"Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York wrote to his caucus.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said her party would be unanimous in voting against McCarthy.

"We are following our leader, and we are not saving Kevin McCarthy," she said.

Who wasn't present for the vote?

Three Republicans and four Democrats were not present for the vote. Among them was Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker, who is in San Franciso to attend Sen. Dianne Feinstein's public funeral service. The House members who didn't vote were:

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri (D)

Rep. John R. Carter of Texas (R)

Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas (R)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida (R)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California (D)

Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola of Alaska (D)

Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes of Ohio (D)