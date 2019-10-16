House passes bipartisan resolution condemning Trump's withdrawal from Syria

Washington — The House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan resolution on Wednesday afternoon to condemn President Trump's withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria, where they were working with the Kurds to defeat ISIS.

Shortly after Mr. Trump's policy shift, Turkey invaded the region and has so far refused U.S. orders for a ceasefire. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are traveling to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but hopes for a ceasefire appear to be dim.

The House resolution passed 354 to 60, with the full support of Democrats and 129 Republicans. Four members voted "present."

Before the resolution passed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "I know the House is going to pass some kind of legislation targeting Turkey in reaction to this. We're looking at that on this side as well." Many Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham, an ally of Mr. Trump, have criticized the president on this issue.

After the resolution passed, a meeting between Mr. Trump and congressional leaders, in which the president doubled down on his Syria decision, ended with Democrats leaving early. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the president insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said "we have to pray for his health because this was a very serious meltdown."

McConnell, who has repeatedly criticized Trump's withdrawal of the troops, did not speak during the White House meeting and told reporters after, "I didn't make any observations in the meeting. And I don't have any to make now."

The resolution says Congress "opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria" and called on Erdogan to stop the offensive. It also calls on the White House to develop a plan to prevent a resurgence of ISIS and support Syrian Kurds displaced by the fighting.