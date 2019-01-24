Nancy Pelosi speaks after Trump capitulates on State of the Union address -- watch live

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press availability, hours after President Trump acceded to her request that he postpone his State of the Union address until after the government reopens.

The president issued a a pair of tweets in which he said he'd wait, admitting the House chamber is an incomparable venue for the address. Pelosi had informed Mr. Trump that she wouldn't allow him to deliver the address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber while the government was shut down.

It's not clear when the shutdown will end, though both the House and Senate are considering measures to reopen the government. The House used mostly party-line votes Wednesday to approve one measure reopening government agencies through February. By a similar tally, the chamber voted to finance most shuttered agencies through September.

But a growing numbers of House Democrats say the party should show where it stands on border security.

A CBS News Poll finds that seven in 10 Americans don't think the issue of a border wall is worth a government shutdown, which they say is now having a negative impact on the country. But partisans don't want their own side to budge: 65 percent of Republicans say President Trump should refuse a budget unless it includes wall funding, and 69 percent of Democrats think congressional Democrats should keep refusing to fund it.