House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasts Rep. Jerry Nadler amid Barr outrage

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill as Democrats continue to call for Attorney General William Barr's ouster. McCarthy's Democratic colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said that Barr had lied to Congress and that she "lost sleep" over Barr's testimony Wednesday before the Senate.

"I do not belive Attorney General Barr lied, I belive he's been very transparent in all of this. People are looking at who has lied in the process, simply look at Chairman [Jerry] Nadler," said McCarthy

