House Judiciary meets on Mueller report as AG William Barr refuses to testify -- live stream

Lawmakers are meeting Thursday to discuss the release of Robert Mueller's Russia report without their key witness: Attorney General William Barr. Barr balked at the opportunity to testify for a second day after spending more than five hours on Wednesday defending his summary of the report's findings as Democrats pressed him on a letter he received from Muller complaining that he didn't "fully capture" the substance of his report.

The Justice Department took issue with Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler's plan to allow staff lawyers to probe Barr during his House appearance, calling the move "inappropriate" in a statement.

Speaking before the Senate, Barr referred to the letter as "snitty" and suggested a Mueller staffer had written it. Democrats, including a swath of 2020 presidential contenders, have since called for Barr to resign.

While Nadler had hoped Barr would take the night to rethink his no-show, the committee could now move to vote to hold Barr in contempt for refusing to turn over an un-redacted version of Mueller's report. Meanwhile, Democrats want Mueller himself to appear before lawmakers, urging him to testify on May 15th on the investigation's findings.