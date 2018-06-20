Homeland Security drafts executive action today to end immigrant family separation of children at border - AP

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct her department to keep families together in detention after they are detained crossing the border illegally, according to two people familiar with her thinking. President Trump, who is meeting with GOP senators at the White House, said Wednesday Republicans want to keep families together and added, "I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that. I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure."

Nielsen is at the White House to discuss it with the president's team. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that Nielsen is now at the White House.

The person said the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue that has been dominating news coverage and she is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.

Mr. Trump had tweeted earlier Wednesday that he was "working on something."

"It's the Democrats fault, they won't give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something - it never ends!" he wrote.

Homeland Security officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.