California mom Holly Suzanne Courtier found safe 12 days after vanishing in national park

Search crews found California resident Holly Suzanne Courtier safe on Sunday almost two weeks after she went missing in a national park, CBS Los Angeles reported. The 38-year-old Woodland Hills, California woman had last been seen in Utah's Zion National Park on October 6.

"We are overjoyed that she was found safely today," Courtier's family said in a statement.

"We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn't have been possible without the network of people who came together," they added.

At the time of Courtier's disappearance, her daughter told KCAL9/CBS2 that she was an avid hiker. She had recently lost her job as a nanny due to the coronavirus pandemic and was traveling around in her converted camper van visiting national parks.

Holly Suzanne Courtier National Park Service

Neighbors in Woodland Hills told CBS Los Angeles they were shocked to hear what had happened and glad that Courtier was back with her family and friends.

The huge rescue effort involved park rangers, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, K9 units and a drone operator. Family members, including Courtier's teenage daughter, also joined the search effort.

Authorities said Courtier was located following a credible tip from a park visitor and she was reunited with her family.

It's unclear exactly where she was during the 12 days she was missing.

Courtier's daughter, Kailey Chambers, said not long after her mom disappeared that she is an experienced hiker, had hiked alone before, and was familiar with Zion National Park. She said she and her mother visited the park together just a few weeks before she became lost.