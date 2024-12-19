In Alaska, Santa's helpers work around the clock to deliver holiday packages

North Pole, Alaska — 'Twas the week before Christmas and plenty was stirring at the Santa Claus House in the city of North Pole, Alaska.

The iconic Christmas-themed store checked its list twice, realizing that it is far more naughty than nice if any of the gifts it sends out arrive late to their destinations around the globe.

"People are used to waiting until the very last minute to shop online, which presents a challenge for us having to process that order and ship it out from Alaska," said Paul Brown, manager of the Santa Claus House, which for decades has been sending thousands of annual Santa letters to children worldwide.

In North Pole, which is located about 13 miles southeast of Fairbanks, candy canes double as street lights, and Christmas takes on special meaning for resident and FedEx driver Bill Soplu.

"Yeah, this is a wonderful time of the year," Soplu said. "Everybody's so happy right now, so it makes our job a lot easier."

The cold weather doesn't diminish Souplou's cheer.

"Just the other day it was 30 above, you know, and then you wake up the next morning, it's 30 below," he said.

Nor do the moose.

"We don't want to mess around with those guys," he adds.

The gifts Soplu is delivering come from an airfield 20 miles down a frozen road. There are only a few hours of daylight in Fairbanks during the winter months, and the temperature hovers around zero.

An average of 3,000 packages a day come through Fairbanks during the holiday season. Capt. Joseph Erikson is a delivery pilot for FedEx.

"I know there's a good chance there's a special present on that plane, and it's important to get that to that family," Erikson told CBS News.

Before they reach Fairbanks, shipments from around the world first come through a sprawling FedEx sorting center at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

During the holidays, there are 33 delivery planes a day which fly in and out of Anchorage carrying about 80,000 packages. The planes run around the clock so gifts can span the globe in as little as 24 hours.

"We've been putting these plans in place for months so we can make sure we're getting those packages to our customers," said David Lewis, senior manager for surface operations for FedEx in Alaska.