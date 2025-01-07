India's first human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases confirmed, but officials say "no reason to worry"

New Delhi — Indian officials have confirmed the vast nation's first cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), with seven people said to have contracted the virus as of Tuesday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Two of the HMPV infections were reported in the central Indian city of Nagpur on Tuesday, while two cases were reported in cities of Bengaluru, and one each in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Salem on Monday. The cases include a three-month-old girl who tested positive for HMPV on Monday. Another case involved an eight-month-old boy who tested positive for both HMPV and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

HMPV can cause upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk for serious illness from the virus. According to the CDC, symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

A boy receives nebulizer treatment in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, Jan. 7, 2025, as the Indian Council of Medical Research confirmed the country's first cases of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto/Getty

HMPV infections are reportedly surging in China, drawing interest around the world, but Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, director of infection prevention and control at the Children's Medical Center Plano in Texas, told CBS News this week that there was no concern over a potential new pandemic.

"This has been circulating for a while, so people have some immunity," she said, adding that the virus was fairly stable, unlike the COVID-19 virus that mutates often, making it harder to fight.

India's federal government asked states on Monday to step up surveillance of respiratory illnesses and spread awareness about how to prevent the transmission of HMPV. Preventive measures include covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, frequent handwashing, and wearing masks in crowded places.

"Health experts have clarified that the HMPV is not a new virus; it was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years," Indian Health Minister J. P. Nadda said Monday. "The health systems and surveillance networks of the country are vigilant and there is no reason to worry."

Nadda said the people infected in India had no recent travel history and that the government was "closely monitoring the situation in China and neighboring countries."

The Health Ministry also said the HMPV infections were "no cause of concern," as there has been no unusual surge in respiratory illnesses detected in the country, and it noted that India was well prepared for any surge should it occur.

"The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Health agencies, such as the United Nations' World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have not voiced any concern over the HMPV infections in Asia.

contributed to this report.