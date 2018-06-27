HHS watchdog reviewing conditions of migrant kid shelters

The Health and Human Services inspector general's office says it's launching a wide-ranging review of conditions at shelters for migrant children.

The agency said Wednesday it will focus on safety and health-related concerns, as well as the training and qualifications of federal contractors who are supposed to ensure the well-being of children temporarily in federal custody.

Spokeswoman Tesia Williams says the inspector general's probe will not focus on specific allegations of mistreatment, since those are being investigated separately.

HHS is caring for about 12,000 migrant children, including some 2,000 who arrived at the southwest border with a parent and were separated because of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

A judge has ordered those children reunited with their parents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.