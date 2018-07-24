"Life-threatening" floodwaters possible as rain batters East Coast

More than 26 million people along the Eastern Seaboard are under a flash flood watch Tuesday morning. Heavy downpours in central Pennsylvania on Monday triggered massive floods that swamped roads and homes and swept away cars. Now, that dangerous storm system is stalled over the East Coast. The National Weather Service warns it could create more "life-threatening situations" and heavy downpours are expected to last most of the week.

In Hershey, Pennsylvania, flooding closed the famous Hersheypark and neighboring Zoo America, reports CBS News' Tony Dokoupil. Drone shots show the extent of the rising waters. The park is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.



Rescuers searched in the dark for a woman swept away in a swollen creek near Harrisburg Monday night. The 19-year-old was walking with a friend when they both went under. The friend was able to escape safely.

Joshua Wyse

About 80 miles northwest of Philadelphia, raging floodwaters swallowed the town of Tremont, Pennsylvania. Officials there declared a "disaster emergency" because of the flash flooding. In nearby Pine Grove, a stranded driver took cell phone video of the flooding as he sat on the top of his car. Rescue crews eventually pulled him from the water.

Three days of rain across central Pennsylvania saturated the ground – giving water few places to go. Fire crews spent the day rescuing many people from vehicles that didn't make it through the flooded roads. Those abandoned vehicles then clogged streets, hampering other rescue efforts.

The National Weather Service is urging caution during these storms. Their reminder to people in flood areas on foot or in their cars: turn around, don't drown.