Winter weather is getting warmer and less reliable in era of climate change

During yet another busy news week, we learned that the Food and Drug Administration hasn't reviewed some food additives in decades, a winter storm caused power outages, trapped drivers in vehicles and disrupted travel nationwide, and Rapper Nipsey Hussle's convicted killer was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2018. Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Barbara Bosson of "Hill Street Blues" fame died at the age of 83, the creator of HBO's "Succession" announced it would end with season 4, and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd talked to "CBS Mornings" about 2023 dating trends.

But that's not nearly all.

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.

Climate change is making winter weather warmer and "weirder." From the story: "What we are experiencing, as whole, in aggregate, is what we expect from climate change," she says. "That volatility, that unpredictability, that weirdness, if you will, is climate change," said Heidi Roop, a climatologist at the University of Minnesota. Watch the video above.

After Heinz learned that a man survived almost a month at sea without nothing but ketchup and seasonings, the company is on a hunt to find him From the story: "To whoever finds this message, we need your help tracking down an amazing man with an amazing story. You may remember Elvis Francois as the brave sailor who survived on nothing but ketchup and spices while adrift at sea for 24 days. Well, Heinz wants to celebrate his safe return home and help him buy a new boat...but we can't seem to find him," the company said.

A year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine From the story: Neither Russia nor Ukraine has officially released casualty figures, but both countries are believed to have suffered huge losses on the battlefield since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

A pizza shop in Columbus, Ohio, raised eyebrows in its advertising attempt to find "non-stupid" people. From the story: The family-owned Santino's Pizzeria has posted a sign reading, "Now Hiring Non-Stupid People." The job ad has garnered social media buzz for the tiny shop on the city's southwest side.

We learned about the eight colleges producing the most multimillionaires From the story: More than one-third of the wealthiest people in the U.S. attended one of just eight elite universities, according to a new study from wealth consultancy Henley & Partners. There are about 9,600 so-called centimillionaires living in the U.S., or people whose net worth is greater than $100 million, the report noted. About 35% of them attended one of eight U.S. universities.

Finally, we found out that the estimated animal death toll from the Ohio train derailment From the story: Last week, officials said they believed that the Ohio train derailment had killed 3,500 aquatic animals

