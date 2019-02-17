Heather Nauert withdraws from consideration for U.N. ambassador

Former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has withdrawn her name for consideration to be the United States ambassador, the State Department said in a statement Saturday. President Trump will make an announcement with respect to a nominee soon, the statement said.

Nauert said in a statement that she is "grateful" for the opportunity, but the "past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration."

A former Fox News anchor, Nauert joined the Trump administration in 2017.

The position of U.N. ambassador has to be approved by the Senate. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley announced in October she would be leaving at the end of 2018.

"I wish Heather nothing but the best in all of her future endeavors and know that she will continue to be a great representative of this nation in whatever role she finds herself," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.