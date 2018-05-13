Hawaii volcano: "Lava chaser" streams live video of Kilauea "lava bombs"

A self-described "lava chaser" documented the jaw-dropping fury of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Sunday in a Facebook live stream. Demain Barrios was live on the scene Sunday morning for about 15 minutes as a newly opened fissure hissed and hurled rocks and blobs of hot lava into the air.

He began his live stream by describing what he said were "lava bombs" about "half the size of a VW Beetle" raining down. He said it was an intense encounter and that he waited his whole life to see something like it.

Barrios said he was filming in the Kapoho community -- which is located in the Puna district of Hawaii, where a 17th fissure opened up early Sunday morning.

You can watch the entire encounter in the Facebook video below, or by visiting his Facebook page at this link, or his Instagram account.