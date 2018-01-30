Inadequate safeguards, human error blamed in Hawaii missile alert

NEW YORK -- Human error and inadequate safeguards are to blame for a missile alert that was sent mistakenly earlier this month in Hawaii, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday. The alert was sent to cellphones, TV and radio stations, resulting in panic among Hawaiians.

The FCC said that the individual who sent the false alert refused to talk to the agency, but provided a written statement. The FCC said Hawaii has been testing alert capabilities, and the individual mistook a drill for a real warning about a missile threat. He responded by sending the alert. There was no sign-off from a supervisor.

The FCC said that once the false alert was sent, it took 38 minutes to correct it because Hawaii did not have a standardized system for sending such corrections.

The alert was sent on the morning of Jan. 13, containing an ominous warning: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL." For what felt like an eternity, islanders heard an audible warning: "A missile may impact on land or sea within minutes. This is not a drill."

Hawaii officials faced widespread criticism over the false alarm. The head of the FCC has called the error "absolutely unacceptable."