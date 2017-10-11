ET: Harvey Weinstein to enter sex addiction facility, source says

Amid a storm of sexual harassment accusations, producer Harvey Weinstein is reportedly seeking treatment.

A source tells ET that the embattled movie mogul will soon be entering a treatment facility for sex addiction.

The source adds that Weinstein is going to a live-in facility which is located out of the country, and that he is expected to leave as early as Tuesday night to check in.

The move comes hours after his wife of nearly 10 years, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him.

Weinstein was also recently fired from The Weinstein Company, the independent film studio he co-founded with his brother, Bob Weinstein, in 2005.

A statement from TWC's board of representatives, released on Sunday, read, "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company… have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

The 65-year-old producer has been at the center of a massive sexual harassment controversy stemming from accusations made by actress Ashley Judd and other women in an article published in the New York Times last week.

Judd is one of multiple women who have made sexual harassment claims against Weinstein, some of which date back over 30 years.

In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.

On Tuesday, the University of Southern California rejected a proposed $5 million endowment from Weinstein, which he presented to grant scholarships to female directors following the start of the sexual misconduct scandal.

Since the New York Times article ran, a score of Hollywood stars have come forth to condemn Weinstein, while many others have presented their own allegations of sexual harassment against the producer, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette and several others.