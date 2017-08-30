Harvey, now a tropical depression, heads toward Memphis

Nearly five days after first making landfall in southeast Texas, Harvey will move through northern Louisiana and Arkansas before dumping heavy rain on Memphis, CBS News chief weather producer David Parkinson reports.

Harvey was downgraded to a tropical depression after spending 102 hours as a tropical storm. It made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane; it weakened, but caused catastrophic floods when the storm barely moved from the Houston area. There have been numerous deaths so far.

Harvey dumped nearly 12 inches of rain in a period of six hours in the area near Beaumont, Texas, where the storm made its second rainfall. The storm's impact is winding down there as it heads northeast. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall on northern Louisiana and eastern Arkansas, where up to 6 inches of rain is expected.

The heaviest rains to come will be in the Memphis area, where up to 9 inches might fall by the end of Friday. The storm will most likely dissipate over the Ohio River Valley on Saturday as the remnants hit Kentucky and Ohio. A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky through Friday night.

Harvey's five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, a record for the continental U.S.