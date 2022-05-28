Harry Styles to partner with Everytown for Gun Safety during North American tour dates

Examining gun violence in the U.S. after Texas school shooting

Following one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, singer Harry Styles announced plans to partner with Everytown for Gun Safety during his upcoming North American tour. He pledged to donate to the nonprofit organization and share "their suggested action items."

"I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America," he said.

The artist "will be donating proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund," according to a press release from Live Nation.

Earlier this week, Styles added an additional 10 shows to his "Love on Tour 2022" tour, Live Nation said. The 42-show, sold-out tour starts on August 15 in Toronto and wraps in Los Angeles on November 15. It includes 15 nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Everytown for Gun Safety is a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

Styles is not the only celebrity to speak out after the massacre at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers. Actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey addressed Tuesday's tragic mass shooting, saying that people need to "rearrange our values" to find common ground.

Several other public figures shared their condolences and called for gun control laws in the U.S.

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 25, 2022