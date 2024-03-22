Harry and Meghan speak out after Princess Kate cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wished Kate, the Princess of Wales, "health and healing" for her and her family after the royal revealed her cancer diagnosis on Friday.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in a statement provided to news agencies.

Kate announced in a video message on Friday that cancer was discovered following her January abdominal surgery and that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy on the advice of her medical team.

Kate said the diagnosis "came as a huge shock," in her message, which was filmed a few days prior at Windsor. She did not specify what type of cancer she was diagnosed with. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said.

"The princess is now on a recovery pathway having commenced a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February," a Kensington Palace spokesman said.

Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family has been fractured for years after they stepped back from duties in 2020. The couple has detailed accusations of racism and mistreatment from the British press and scant support from the royal family in media interviews.

Harry's relationship with his older brother and heir to the throne, William, ruptured, with Harry detailing a physical fight in an interview with "60 Minutes." "He knocked me over. I landed on the dog bowl," Harry said in the interview. "I cut my back. I didn't know about it at the time. But, yeah, he apologized afterwards. It was a pretty nasty experience."

After King Charles III announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment in February, Harry flew to the United Kingdom to visit his father.

Harry has said he wants to have a relationship with his family.