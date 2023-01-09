Prince Harry talks about his physical altercation with Prince William

The story about a physical fight between Harry and Prince William over Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is one of the most explosive passages from Prince Harry's new book, "Spare." 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper spoke with Harry about that moment.

"Your arguments with your brother became physical," Cooper said to Harry.

"It was a buildup of-- frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office," Harry said. "And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues, which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife. She wasn't there at the time, but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself. And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing, and growing, and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor."

"He knocked you over?" Cooper asked.

"He knocked me over. I landed on the dog bowl," Harry said. "I cut my back. I didn't know about it at the time. But, yeah, he-- he apologized afterwards. It was a pretty nasty experience."

"He asked you not to tell anybody," Cooper said, "not to tell Meghan?"

"Yeah. And— and I wouldn't have done. And, I didn't until she— until she saw on the— on my back," Harry said. "She goes, 'What's that?' I was like, 'Huh, what?' I actually didn't know what she was talking about. I looked in the mirror. I was like, 'oh s***.' Well, 'cause I'd never— I hadn't seen it."

60 Minutes reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. Palace representatives demanded that before considering commenting we provide them with our report prior to it airing, which is something 60 Minutes does not do.