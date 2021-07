Liz Cheney expected to be challenged by Trump-backed candidate Wyoming House Representative Liz Cheney will likely be challenged ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as former president Trump has been vetting candidates to unseat the Republican congresswoman. The two have been at odds ever since Cheney voted to impeach Trump after January 6. Politics and policy reporter for WyoFile Nick Reynolds joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.