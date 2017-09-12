Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey Telethon: as it happened

Last Updated Sep 13, 2017 11:50 AM EDT
CBS joined several other networks for a telethon fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey in a one-hour special, called "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief."
Tuesday night's "Hand in Hand" broadcast featured CBS News' Norah O'Donnell who was in Houston covering Harvey in its immediate aftermath. She was joined by a variety of celebrities -- spanning the entertainment and music industries -- like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey.
Country music star and Texas native George Strait performed from his San Antonio benefit concert.
Proceeds from the telethon will benefit several charities including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund).
Hurricane Harvey relief fund total:
More than $14.5 million (as of 9 p.m. ET)
Ways to donate:
- Visit: HandInHand2017.com
- Call: 1-800-258-6000
- Text "Give" to 80077 to donate $25
Here's a look at some of the moments earlier in the night:
9 p.m.: More than $14.5M raised
Phone lines will be open all night and you are encouraged to call or donate online.
8:55 p.m.: Rachael Ray donates $1M toward Harvey recovery
Rachael Ray announced she's donating $1 million to help with animal rescue efforts in wake of Hurricane Harvey.
8:50 p.m.: Sean Diddy Combs tweets to his followers
8:40 p.m. ET: Drake appears in recorded message to Harvey victims
8:35 p.m.: CBS' Stephen Colbert makes appearance
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert shows his support during the telethon Tuesday night and made a joke about the recently unveiled iPhone.
8:15 p.m.: CBS News' Norah O'Donnell joins NBC, ABC anchors
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, NBC News' Matt Lauer and ABC News' Michael Strahan urge people to donate.
8:11 p.m. ET: Call Lupita!
Lupita Nyong'o tweeted Tuesday night: Call me! ... or Daniel Craig
8:06 p.m. ET: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Oprah, Cher appear
Celebrities described the widespread devastation that struck Texas and showed a picture of rescuers who formed a human chain during one Harvey rescue. They also urged "give what you can."
8 p.m. ET: Telethon begins with Stevie Wonder performance
Musician Stevie Wonder performs a rendition of "Lean on Me."
7 p.m. ET: Telethon brings together A-list stars
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell sends a message to her followers to tune in tonight.
Singer Justin Bieber also tweeted ahead of Tuesday's broadcast