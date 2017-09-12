Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey Telethon: as it happened

CBS joined several other networks for a telethon fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey in a one-hour special, called "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief."

Tuesday night's "Hand in Hand" broadcast featured CBS News' Norah O'Donnell who was in Houston covering Harvey in its immediate aftermath. She was joined by a variety of celebrities -- spanning the entertainment and music industries -- like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey.

Country music star and Texas native George Strait performed from his San Antonio benefit concert.

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit several charities including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund).

Hurricane Harvey relief fund total:

More than $14.5 million (as of 9 p.m. ET)

Ways to donate:

Visit: HandInHand2017.com

Call: 1-800-258-6000

Text "Give" to 80077 to donate $25

Here's a look at some of the moments earlier in the night:

9 p.m.: More than $14.5M raised

Phone lines will be open all night and you are encouraged to call or donate online.

JUST IN: As of 9pm ET, #HandInHand has already raised $14.5 million towards hurricane relief. Keep it coming! https://t.co/wdEvwRl77U pic.twitter.com/zxETt9vZI8 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 13, 2017

🎀Just got the word, over 15 MILLION was raised tonight. You guys are AMAZING!!!! Had such a good time speaking to all of you. #HandinHand pic.twitter.com/BjxwWQaPrs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2017

8:55 p.m.: Rachael Ray donates $1M toward Harvey recovery



Rachael Ray announced she's donating $1 million to help with animal rescue efforts in wake of Hurricane Harvey.

8:50 p.m.: Sean Diddy Combs tweets to his followers

Truly honored to be at #HandInHand supporting those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma. Call 1-800-258-6000 or text GIVE to 80777 NOW!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 13, 2017

8:40 p.m. ET: Drake appears in recorded message to Harvey victims

"It's amazing to see us come together to help as best we can. These days it seems as if one issue is ending, another is beginning." --@Drake pic.twitter.com/GWRvwcGQlz — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 13, 2017

8:35 p.m.: CBS' Stephen Colbert makes appearance

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert shows his support during the telethon Tuesday night and made a joke about the recently unveiled iPhone.

"Our friends at @Apple have generously donated $5 million tonight. Which, coincidentally, is also the price of the new iPhone." #HandInHand pic.twitter.com/CZqlmezDU3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 13, 2017

8:15 p.m.: CBS News' Norah O'Donnell joins NBC, ABC anchors

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, NBC News' Matt Lauer and ABC News' Michael Strahan urge people to donate.

8:11 p.m. ET: Call Lupita!

Lupita Nyong'o tweeted Tuesday night: Call me! ... or Daniel Craig

8:06 p.m. ET: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Oprah, Cher appear

Celebrities described the widespread devastation that struck Texas and showed a picture of rescuers who formed a human chain during one Harvey rescue. They also urged "give what you can."

8 p.m. ET: Telethon begins with Stevie Wonder performance

Musician Stevie Wonder performs a rendition of "Lean on Me."

"We've come together today to love on the people that have been devastated by the hurricanes." -- Stevie Wonder at #HandInHand @CBS pic.twitter.com/h9dNhxciOf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 13, 2017

7 p.m. ET: Telethon brings together A-list stars



CBS News' Norah O'Donnell sends a message to her followers to tune in tonight.

.@CBS will join several networks tonight for fundraiser to help victims of Hurricane Harvey & Irma @GayleKing & I will participate. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/OALna8SCmW — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) September 12, 2017

Singer Justin Bieber also tweeted ahead of Tuesday's broadcast