Han Solo blaster from "Return of the Jedi" sells for $550,000 at auction

LAS VEGAS — Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" fetched a cool half million on Saturday. The film prop sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

The item will likely fetch its owner an income; Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday.

The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction. On Julien's site, it called the prop "one of the most historic offerings of genuine 'Star Wars' movie prop memorabilia to ever come to public auction."

The description said, "The prop is custom made, built on a metal working non-firing model version of the German Mauser C96 ("Broomhandle Mauser") from MGC (Model Gun Corporation) of Japan with additional found parts, greblies and cast resin pieces added on, creating one of the most iconic sci-fi weapons in the history of film."

The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625.

Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate.

A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

In 2015, Carrie Fisher's "Slave Leia" costume from "Return of the Jedi" was one of many Hollywood movie memorabilia items auctioned by Profiles in History, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2015. The auction pulled in $7.3 million, and featured record-breaking sales of props and costumes.