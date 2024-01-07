Singer, actress Halle Bailey announces birth of son: "Welcome to the world my halo"

"Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey has confirmed the birth of a baby boy with rapper DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," the singer and actress captioned an Instagram post showing her holding the hand of her newborn, who is wearing a gold bracelet engraved with his name, Halo.

"Welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you," Bailey wrote on Saturday.

The star of the live-action remake of 2023's "The Little Mermaid" had not previously confirmed her pregnancy despite speculation.

DDG also confirmed the birth in his own Instagram post on Saturday.

"My biggest blessing by far, son son.. never been so in love, baby halo," he captioned the photo.