Missouri lawmaker says his daughter and her husband killed in Haiti while working as missionaries

The daughter and son-in-law of Missouri House of Representatives member Ben Baker were killed while serving as missionaries in Haiti, the politician said on social media.

Baker's daughter, Natalie Lloyd, and her husband Davy Lloyd were full-time missionaries in the country, the Republican state representative said.

Baker said that the two were "attacked by gangs" on Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the Lizon area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital city.

Baker wrote that his heart was "broken in a thousand pieces."

"I've never felt this kind of pain," Baker said, asking for prayers for both families and adding that he had "no other words for now."

Missions in Haiti, Inc., a non-profit organization that is based in Oklahoma that has been working in Haiti since 2000, said on social media that the Lloyds, as well as a third missionary identified as Jude, were "shot and killed" while holed up in a house at around 9 p.m. local time Thursday.

"We all are devastated," Missions in Haiti said. The organization did not immediately respond to a request for more information from CBS News.

The U.S. State Department told CBS News that it was "aware of the reports of the deaths of U.S. citizens in Haiti," but did not share any further information or comment "out of respect for the family during this difficult time."

Haiti has been roiled by gang violence since late February, when heavily-armed gangs launched a unified attack on government institutions and infrastructure. The U.S. government arranged evacuation flights for American citizens. More than 2,500 people have been killed, injured or kidnapped in the country since the violence began, and deadly violence in the country is at a "record high," according to the United Nations.

Last month, Ariel Henry resigned as prime minister and a new transitional council was sworn in.