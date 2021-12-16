All 17 missionaries held hostage in Haiti have been released, police say

A group of 17 people who were being held hostage by a gang in Haiti have all been released. Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers confirmed to CBS News on Thursday that 12 remaining hostages were freed, after five were let go previously.

Their church organization said in a statement, "We glorify God for answered prayer-the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able."

This is a developing story and will be updated.