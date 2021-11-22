2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was given.

"While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held," the church group said.

The group of missionaries were kidnapped on October 16 by the "400 Mawozo" gang, according to the U.S. State Department. Sixteen of the 17 taken hostage are Americans. The group includes five children, according to the Associated Press.